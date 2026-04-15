Five servings and more: When brunch hits different at Solaire

Undeniably, how you start your day sets the tone for your mood and energy. That is what makes breakfast, especially a good one, truly the most important meal of the day. For years, Solaire Resort Entertainment City has been serving up crowd-favorite menus. To make things even more iconic, for the first time ever, five of its signature restaurants, Fresh, Finestra, Waterside, Red Lantern and Oasis Garden Café, came together for a Mega Brunch celebration.
On Sunday, 16 March, guests enjoyed a one-pass, eat-all-you-can experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with access to all five restaurants. Each offered a distinct selection, from global cuisine to generous servings, ensuring everyone was left full and in a happy mood.
Start with Fresh
For the freshest catch of the day, guests indulged in unlimited lobsters, shrimps, oysters, mussels and even snow crab legs. It was a seafood haven that also featured a variety of cuisines, including Filipino favorites like lechon, liempo and adobo, Japanese staples such as sushi and tempura; and Italian classics like pizza, pasta and risotto. There was so much to explore that guests kept coming back for more.
Red Lantern’s dumpling art
Have you ever seen food that looks too adorable to eat? Think of ostrich-shaped dumplings or fried dumplings designed as turnips and pumpkins. There was even a Choco Panda Bao displayed as part of a garden-themed spread. Guests did not just eat with their mouths; their eyes were just as satisfied. Alongside these playful creations were Chinese favorites like Sweet and Sour Pork, Peking duck rolls, hakaw and pork siomai.
To complement the feast, guests were served mocktail teas, an introduction to Oasis Garden Café’s afternoon tea beverage menu. It was a delightful surprise to see how hot tea could be transformed into a specialty mocktail, offering the depth of classic mixed drinks without the hangover.
The bigger, the better at Waterside
When it came to huge selections, Waterside did not disappoint. Classic Western favorites were turned into supersized servings, including 32-inch hotdogs in buns, giant smashed burgers and a spread of smoked meats ranging from beef brisket to lamb chops. The sangria station was also a crowd favorite, centered around a large bowl of punch with a variety of fruit mixes to choose from.
Finest sips and views at Finestra
For those looking to explore the newest spirits across the property, Solaire also launched signature cocktails from five of its bar areas. These included the Negroni from Finestra, Dragon’s Blush from Dragon Bar, Sikat Colada from the Pool Bar, Waterside’s Señorita and BRB’s Irish Coffee. Alongside the drinks, guests sampled a selection of cheeses and carved meats from the kitchen buffet, a relaxed contrast to the restaurant’s usual intimate setting.
It’s a dessert oasis
No feast is complete without something sweet. While all the restaurants offered desserts, Oasis Garden Café stood out with the widest selection across the property. Guests enjoyed ice cream, strawberry parfaits, a donut wall, fruit buffets, cakes and even bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert with fruit toppings, served in a coconut.
It was truly a day for big eaters, filled with mukbang moments shared among friends and families, all brought together in one mega event. Beyond the restaurant offerings, guests also experienced Solaire’s signature touches, including the bell-ringing tradition paired with a glass of champagne; a Filipino merienda jeepney serving freshly-made bibingka and puto kutsinta; and a special caviar station featuring premium selections.
Solaire continues to set the bar for dining, curating experiences that go beyond the plate and into moments worth savoring. At Solaire Resort Entertainment City, it is exactly what Gen Z calls a high dopamine, low cortisol kind of escape.