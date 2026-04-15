Five servings and more: When brunch hits different at Solaire

Undeniably, how you start your day sets the tone for your mood and energy. That is what makes breakfast, especially a good one, truly the most important meal of the day. For years, Solaire Resort Entertainment City has been serving up crowd-favorite menus. To make things even more iconic, for the first time ever, five of its signature restaurants, Fresh, Finestra, Waterside, Red Lantern and Oasis Garden Café, came together for a Mega Brunch celebration.

On Sunday, 16 March, guests enjoyed a one-pass, eat-all-you-can experience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with access to all five restaurants. Each offered a distinct selection, from global cuisine to generous servings, ensuring everyone was left full and in a happy mood.

Start with Fresh

For the freshest catch of the day, guests indulged in unlimited lobsters, shrimps, oysters, mussels and even snow crab legs. It was a seafood haven that also featured a variety of cuisines, including Filipino favorites like lechon, liempo and adobo, Japanese staples such as sushi and tempura; and Italian classics like pizza, pasta and risotto. There was so much to explore that guests kept coming back for more.