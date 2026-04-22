Phl beach volley teams battling tough foes

Compatriots Khylem Progella and Sofia Pagara, ranked 10th, will compete in Pool G against Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Macau.

Around 1,790 athletes from 45 member countries of the Olympic Council of Asia are competing in the Games, which officially opened Wednesday at the Sanya International Sports Park.

The beach volleyball tournament features eight pools each in the men’s and women’s divisions, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

Host China fields strong contenders, including Beach Pro Tour Haikou champions Dong Jie and Jiang Kaiyue in Pool A, while Japan’s Ren Matsumoto and Non Matsumoto headline Pool B. China’s Zhou Mingli and Halaiti Kadeliye, runners-up in Haikou, are drawn in Pool C.