SUNNY SIDE x PILYA’S KITCHEN collab for dinner

Chef Kriza will be serving up some of Pilya’s most popular dishes in tandem with dessert and drinks from The Sunny Side Café. Tickets for this one-night-only Pride Benefit Dinner, are going for P950 each.

Chef Kriza Palmero’s Pilya’s Kitchen may be a small stall at The Grid Market in Powerplant Mall, but her take on Taiwanese food has gotten the attention of Michelin.

So mark your calendars — 11 June 2026, 6:30 p.m., at The Sunny Side Café in Station 1. All proceeds from The Pride Benefit Dinner and Pride Cookies are for the benefit of LoveYourself, a community-based organization that provides sexual health, transgender health, and mental health services in various locations in the Philippines.

Also for Pride month, The Sunny Side Café will be re-releasing their Pride Cookies, a collaboration with Chef MIko Aspiras which were first launched last year. The cookie flavors and colors are inspired by the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. This offering will be available all month of June.