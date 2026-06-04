Solons push back on ‘maleta’ claims, says allegations built on politicking

Among the figures cited in their submitted affidavit were lawmakers from the House of Representatives, namely representatives Leila de Lima, Sandro Marcos, Terry Ridon, Gerville Luistro, Benny Abante, Zia Adiong, Jose Alvarez, Ace Barbers, Joel Chua, and Janette Garin.

The list also included former lawmakers in France Castro, Arlene Brosas, Dan Fernandez, Raoul Manuel, and Stella Quimbo. Priest and human rights advocate Father Flavie Villanueva was also tagged as a recipient of “maletas.”

Given the allegations, the solons expectedly raised concerns and labeled the accusations as a form of “politicking,” particularly with the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement, Adiong expressed his belief that the claims were once again made public for the purpose of distracting the public from the constitutional process of impeachment.

The solon noted that the list was built with the intent to silence the real voices of accountability and to disrupt the functions of the Congress.

“Isang malinaw na political theater at pamumulitika ang palabas na ito. Ang listahan na binasa ay walang iba kundi desperadong pagtatangka na makalikha ng ingay,” he said.

(It is clearly a political theater and politicking. The list read was nothing more than a desperate attempt to make noise)

“Hindi ako magpapa-intimidate ng walang basehang akusasyon, recycled narratives, o murang political machinations,” he added.

(I will not be intimidated by baseless accusations, recycled narratives, or political machination)

De Lima, on the other hand, reiterated that she had already filed cyberlibel cases against the supposed former marines, noting that he had never received any form of cash from anyone.

“Whether sa maleta, sa paper bag o anuman yan, wala akong tinatanggap na pera. Hindi rin nakakapagtaka na nagkakabuhol-buhol ang kwento at paratang sa akin dahil imbento lang ang pinagsasabi nila,” she said.

(Whether in luggages, paper bags or whatever it may be, I did not receive funds. I’m not surprised that the story and accusations keep changing because what they said were merely invented)

Meanwhile, Alvarez personally attended the hearings of the Blue Ribbon Committee. There, he stated that he was previously approached by former congressman Mike Defensor to support the impeachment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Though not fully convinced that it had something to do with his involvement in the alleged recipients of luggages of cash, the solon said that it may have had something to do with it.

“Mahirap man akong magsabi ng motibo, ngunit siguro may kinalaman doon sa pinadala sa akin ni Mike Defensor,” he stated.

(It may be hard for me to state a motive, but perhaps it had something to do with what Mike Defensor sent me)