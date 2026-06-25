Trillanes sues Cayetano, Marcoleta, ex-Marines for cyberlibel

In his 25-page complaint-affidavit dated 25 June, Trillanes accused the respondents of violating Section 4(c)(4) of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in relation to Articles 353 to 358 of the Revised Penal Code.

The complaint stemmed from testimonies presented during a hearing conducted by the Cayetano-led bloc, which Trillanes described as a "sham" and "bogus hearing" following the Senate leadership reorganization on 3 June.

During the proceedings, respondent Bernard Gumban alleged that he delivered cash to Trillanes on two occasions, first in a paper bag containing an estimated ₱5 million to ₱10 million, and later in six suitcases, at the former senator's office in Quezon City.

Another respondent, Belnard Tube, also claimed involvement in currency exchange transactions and deliveries of U.S. dollars allegedly intended for investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Trillanes categorically denied the allegations.

"I categorically deny na tumanggap ako ng pera mula kay Zaldy Co para ibigay sa ICC or for any other purpose," he said in a text message cited in the complaint.

The complaint argues that the respondents' statements constitute libel because they allegedly imputed crimes and acts that tended to dishonor, discredit or place him in contempt.

Trillanes also cited remarks made by Cayetano during the hearing, including statements suggesting that the alleged use of suitcases implied bribery and that paying individuals to fabricate extrajudicial killings would be improper.

Marcoleta, according to the complaint, likewise insinuated that Trillanes had betrayed the country by allegedly assisting ICC investigators.

The former senator further argued that the 4 June proceeding did not constitute an official Senate hearing because it followed the Senate reorganization in which Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian became acting Senate president and Sen. Erwin Tulfo assumed the chairmanship of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

"At most, it can be considered an ordinary or regular press conference, dressed in the guise of a public hearing," the complaint stated.

Trillanes also pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the testimonies of the respondents, including differing accounts of where the alleged cash deliveries took place and references to locations that he claimed demonstrated unfamiliarity with the area.

The complaint further cited a statement from the ICC Office of the Prosecutor that its investigations are funded through the tribunal's own budget and conducted independently, contradicting allegations that investigators received outside funding.

Trillanes alleged that the respondents acted in conspiracy by executing what he described as a "clearly malicious and dubious" joint affidavit and participating together in the hearing.

He asked the DOJ to file one count of cyberlibel against each respondent and grant other relief deemed just and equitable.