Lawmakers tagged in 'maleta' scheme slam inconsistencies in 'recycled' allegations of '18 Marines'

Senate President Alan Cayetano administered the oath of the resource persons, while his team recorded the livestream of the hearing, as acting Senate President Win Gatchalian authorized a work-from-home setup on Thursday.

The hearing was initially presided over Senator Pia Cayetano, before Senator Marcoleta took over.

The 18 individuals, who identified themselves as former soldiers and bagmen of the now-fugitive former lawmaker Elizaldy Co, alleged that they delivered five suitcases to Paoay, Ilocos Norte, in 2022—the year Macros assumed office.

Johnny Buduan narrated how they transported the money, which was loaded into a bulletproof vehicle. However, when pressed about who the recipient was, he said he had only heard it was intended for the President.

"What I heard then was it’s for President Marcos, sir," he told the panel.

Belnard Tube, meanwhile, failed to recall the address of the residence where he dropped the money, though he claimed he had seen photographs of the Marcos family, including the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The money was allegedly part of the kickbacks from flood control projects, which came from government contractors, embroiled in either ghost or substandard projects. They alleged that the deliveries were made on the orders of Co, the chair of the House committee on appropriations in the 19th Congress.

Buduan claimed that he worked for Co for seven years as security, with one of their colleagues allegedly serving the longest for nine years.

The “Marines” claim the illicit money was mostly delivered in luggage, with the amount ranging from P25 million to P70 million.

Aside from Marcos, they also implicated several members of Congress in the kickback scheme, including Senators Tito Sotto and Erwin Tulfo, former House speaker Martin Romualdez, and Ilocos Rep. Sandro Marcos.

Sotto was accused of receiving two suitcases packed with illicit money, allegedly delivered in Baclaran in 2024, while Tulfo allegedly received at least eight suitcases of varying sizes “delivered” in Greenhills.

Sotto brushed off the allegations, asserting that he will not dignify them “because I was not a senator from 2022 to 2025.” A certain “Mark” mentioned by the “Marines” was allegedly Sotto’s executive assistant, but the lawmaker argued he died in 2015.

“It’s obviously a bogus investigation in aid of destabilization!” Sotto told reporters.

Tulfo, meanwhile, flagged what he called glaring inconsistencies, which raise questions about their credibility.

“It is a lie, a blatant lie. They cannot even answer what the purpose of the suitcase was, where it came from…Clearly, a deception,” an irked Tulfo told reporters in a phone patch interview.

As for Romualdez, Buduan claimed he was part of the team that allegedly delivered approximately 60 to 70 suitcases to the former House leader. The deliveries were allegedly made three to four times a week, with different recipients.

Romualdez has long denied the allegations, saying no one can bribe him and that he will never allow himself to be a scapegoat or “fall guy for other people’s corruption.”

The “Marines” also implicated administration lawmakers, namely, Reps. Gerville Luistro, Janette Garin, Benny Abante, Zia Adiong, Joel Chua, Terry Ridon, and Jose Alvarez. They also tagged former legislators aligned with the administration, like Ace Barbers, Dan Fernandez, and Stella Quimbo.

Alvarez made a surprise appearance at Cayetano’s press briefing shortly after the hearing to counter the kickback accusations leveled against him.

He was the former vice chair of the appropriations panel, but insisted that he never received a suitcase stuffed with cash from Co, not even a cent.

However, the supposed kickbacks were not only doled out to admin lawmakers, as alleged by the “Marines,” but also to opposition figures like Rep. Leila de Lima, former senator Sonny Trillanes, and former Reps. Arlene Brosas, France Castro, and Raoul Manuel of the Makabayan bloc were also accused of being recipients.

The “Marines” alleged that Trillanes served as the intermediary who “received” the bribe money on behalf of the ICC investigators. Trillanes and ICC prosecutors had vehemently denied this.

They recall that in December 2023, ICC investigators visited Co in the Philippines and that they dropped them at a hotel, where they allegedly discussed the crimes against humanity case of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is now detained in The Hague.

Trillanes was also part of the meeting, as alleged by the “Marines.”

Almost all lawmakers implicated in the alleged scheme denied that they received kickbacks from flood control projects, saying the probe was weaponized to discredit the impending impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Cayetano-led bloc was mostly comprised of senators allied with the VP, though they insisted that the hearing had nothing to do with the impeachment.

Cayetano and allies drew flak from Gatchalian’s faction, accusing them of holding an illegitimate hearing aimed at undermining them to retain the presidency.

Gatchlian’s 12-member bloc “ousted” Cayetano in a surprise coup on Wednesday, although the latter’s camp argued that they retain control over the chamber because the revamp was unconstitutional for falling short of the 130-member majority threshold quorum.