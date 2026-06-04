PNP hunts financiers behind P13.25-M cigarette smuggling haul in Lanao del Sur

“This significant seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of our intelligence-driven operations and the strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal cigarette trade. Smuggling not only deprives the government of much-needed revenues but also fuels other illicit activities that threaten public safety,” Nartatez said.

Authorities recovered about 310 master cases of assorted cigarettes worth an estimated P13.25 million during an anti-smuggling operation conducted at around 4:30 a.m. on 3 June in Barangay Liangan, Picong. The operation was led by the NBI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with support from police units in the region.

Nartatez said he had directed PRO-BAR to work closely with the NBI and local officials to identify the financiers, logistics networks and alleged protectors behind the shipment.

“I have already directed the RD, PRO BAR to work closely with the NBI and local barangay leaders to aggressively unmask the financiers, logistics networks, and local protectors behind this shipment. The PNP will remain relentless in breaking these illicit supply chains, as smuggling not only bleeds government revenues but also directly undermines our local economies and community security,” he said.

Initial inspection showed the cigarette products lacked the required Department of Health health warnings and Bureau of Internal Revenue tax stamps, indicating possible violations of customs and tax laws.

Authorities found the contraband abandoned in an open area between residential structures. The site was secured and the items were inventoried and documented. Investigators also coordinated with barangay officials and residents, but no one came forward to claim ownership or provide information on the source of the shipment.

The seized cigarettes were transported to the NBI office in Cotabato City for documentation, inventory and proper legal disposition.