Authorities seize P27.4M worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat

The operation was conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police following intelligence reports that led authorities to a storage facility in Purok Silangan. During the raid, law enforcers discovered hundreds of master cases of alleged smuggled cigarettes concealed inside the warehouse.

To support the recovery effort, additional personnel and transport assets from the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao were deployed to the site. An initial inventory showed 640 master cases of cigarettes with an estimated market value of P27,382,400.

The confiscated contraband was transported to the Police Regional Office 12 for safekeeping while authorities continue inventory and investigation procedures.

Law enforcers are also working to identify the owner of the warehouse and other individuals responsible for the alleged smuggling operation.

PCG spokesperson Noemie Cayabyab said the successful operation highlighted the strong coordination between the PCG and PNP in combating smuggling and other illegal activities.

She added that the operation supports the Coast Guard's Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) program, which aims to strengthen efforts against smuggling and other unlawful activities.