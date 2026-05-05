Over P18.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Western Mindanao

Authorities discovered around 50 master cases of undocumented cigarettes onboard the vessel.

Based on the corrected valuation from the Bureau of Customs Port of Zamboanga, the seized cargo was estimated to be worth P7.57 million.

The Navy said the vessel’s crew failed to present valid documents for both the boat and its cargo.

A second interception was carried out on May 3 involving an unnamed motorized banca, also known by the alias M/B BAS. Authorities recovered 73 master cases of assorted illicit tobacco products valued at about P11.23 million.

All apprehended individuals were informed of their rights and brought to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City for documentation and processing.

The confiscated tobacco products and vessels were later turned over to the Bureau of Customs Port of Zamboanga for proper disposition and the filing of charges under Republic Act 12022.

The Western Mindanao Naval Command said the successful operations highlight the Philippine Navy’s continued efforts to secure the country’s maritime borders and protect the economy from smuggling and other illegal activities.