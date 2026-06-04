NBI: P5-M bribe offered to 18 ex-Marines amid flood control probe 

In a press conference, NBI Director Melvin Matibag disclosed that the bureau received information from a relative of one of the alleged ex-Marines who claimed that former congressman Mike Defensor had offered P5 million to each of the 18 individuals.

According to Matibag, the information was relayed directly to the NBI, prompting investigators to further examine the circumstances surrounding the testimonies that have rocked the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

He said the NBI is now looking into the claim as part of its broader investigation.

The NBI chief also confirmed that a subpoena has been issued to Defensor, directing him to appear before the bureau and explain his side regarding the allegation.

The 18 former Marines are currently at the Senate after being invited to attend a hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the flood control controversy.

They had also previously appeared before NBI investigators as part of the bureau’s ongoing inquiry into the credibility and circumstances of their testimonies.

The group first surfaced publicly on 24 February when their lawyer, Atty. Levito Baligod, presented them as former military personnel who allegedly served as “bagmen” for Co.

The individuals claimed they were involved in delivering portions of an alleged P805-billion kickback scheme tied to anomalous flood control projects.

Baligod further alleged that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orchestrated the scheme and that the supposed proceeds were distributed to several personalities, including former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Co.

The latest allegation of a supposed P5-million payment to witnesses adds a new layer of controversy to a case already marked by explosive accusations and competing narratives, with investigators now seeking to determine the truth behind the claims.