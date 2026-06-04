An escape from madness back home

NAGOYA, Japan — The Aichi Sky Expo, which can accommodate 10,000 people, sits just across the ultra-efficient Chubu Centrair Airport.

No wonder big fights are being held there regularly.

And this weekend, a bid card is taking place there with three Filipinos seeing action.

Arriving here is ideal for those wanting to visit the Aichi region, which includes Nagoya.

A train line is located within the vast airport and downtown Nagoya is 28 minutes away.

But if you’re here to grace a fight that takes place at the Aichi Sky Expo, the location is perfect.