An escape from madness back home

NAGOYA, Japan — The Aichi Sky Expo, which can accommodate 10,000 people, sits just across the ultra-efficient Chubu Centrair Airport.
No wonder big fights are being held there regularly.
And this weekend, a bid card is taking place there with three Filipinos seeing action.
Arriving here is ideal for those wanting to visit the Aichi region, which includes Nagoya.
A train line is located within the vast airport and downtown Nagoya is 28 minutes away.
But if you’re here to grace a fight that takes place at the Aichi Sky Expo, the location is perfect.
Trainer Carl Peñalosa Jr., the elder brother of two-time world champion Gerry Peñalosa, met me upon my arrival here for this Saturday’s ring spectacle featuring Kenneth Llover, Johnriel Casimero and Vince Paras.
“I love it when everything is within walking distance,” said Carl Jr. who trains reigning International Boxing Federation minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.
Carl’s also calling the shots when Llover battles Michael Angeletti of the United States in their IBF bantamweight title elimination match.
The official hotel is the Four Points by Sheraton, which is very walkable from the airport and, yes, the venue of the fight.
“Right there, that’s where the fight’s going to be,” Carl said, pointing to the eye-catching building that will also be used when Nagoya hosts the 20th Asian Games from 19 September to 4 October.
Esports will be played at the Aichi Sky Expo.
“When everything is right next to each other, it makes it easier for everyone, the fighter, the trainers and the members of the team to work efficiently.”
Carl has a valid point.
Oftentimes, whenever there is a fight happening, fight teams complain about hotel accommodations and transportation.
Mind you, the last thing a fighter needs during crunch time is to feel stressed out.
So, what Kameda Promotions has been doing is fighter-friendly.
Everyone is housed under one hotel and the fight is just a couple of minutes from where they’re billeted.
And the airport is also nearby.
“I don’t want to feel stressed during trips abroad. I enjoy staying in places that are near the airport if a trip is boxing-related,” Carl added.
And since Japan is so organized, traveling from Point A to B is as easy as A-B-C.
Generally speaking, it’s not difficult to understand why travelers and tourists start thinking about going to Japan even if they’ve just arrived here.
Knowing how it is back home, a quick trip here is something to look forward to.
Even for a few days, people would pay a hefty price to escape the craziness of Philippine politics.
So sad.