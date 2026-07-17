One of the night’s highlights will be the announcement of the Best in National Costume winner, with the Top 10 creations—each inspired by the Philippines’ rich biodiversity—taking center stage before the coveted award is revealed.

Adding star power to the pageant is an all-queen hosting team led by Miriam Quiambao, alongside Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, and MJ Lastimosa. The coronation night will also feature special performances from Jericho Rosales, P-Pop sensation ALAMAT, and singer Kyle Echarri.

Fans who wish to witness the crowning live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum can choose from several ticket categories, ranging from General Admission at PHP 500 to VIP seats priced at PHP 12,500.

With new queens set to begin their international journeys, Binibining Pilipinas once again prepares to celebrate beauty, confidence, and the enduring legacy of one of the country’s longest-running pageants.