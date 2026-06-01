NCRPO deploys 4,402 cops for school opening

In a statement, the NCRPO said commuters, parents and students can expect heightened police visibility in school zones, transport terminals and major thoroughfares as part of its Oplan Balik Eskwela 2026 operations.

Police assistance desks, foot patrols and mobile units have also been positioned to respond to emergencies and help manage traffic during the opening of classes.

The NCRPO is coordinating with school administrators, local government units and transport groups to keep the return to classrooms orderly and incident-free.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said student safety remains a top priority as classes resume.

"Every student deserves to begin the school year in a safe environment," Aberin said.

"Through Oplan Balik Eskwela 2026, the NCRPO stands ready to protect and respond, ensuring our schools remain secure spaces for learning," he added.

The NCRPO also urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities to police officers or through the 911 emergency hotline.