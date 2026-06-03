T.O.P to hold free event for 10,000 fans in Japan

K-pop artist T.O.P is set to stage a large-scale free fan meeting in Japan as a special event for his official fan club members, bringing together around 10,000 attendees.

The event will take place on 9 July at 6 p.m. at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, and will be open exclusively to registered members of his Japanese fan community. The program will include talk segments and interactive portions, with a local MC guiding the event. Fan club reservations open on 5 June.

The appearance follows T.O.P’s recent solo comeback with his album Another Dimension, which has gained strong international streaming numbers since its release in April.