SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

T.O.P to hold free event for 10,000 fans in Japan

The appearance follows T.O.P’s recent solo comeback with his album 'Another Dimension'
Former Bigbang member T.O.P.
Former Bigbang member T.O.P. Photograph courtesy of GQ
Published on

K-pop artist T.O.P is set to stage a large-scale free fan meeting in Japan as a special event for his official fan club members, bringing together around 10,000 attendees.

The event will take place on 9 July at 6 p.m. at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, and will be open exclusively to registered members of his Japanese fan community. The program will include talk segments and interactive portions, with a local MC guiding the event. Fan club reservations open on 5 June.

The appearance follows T.O.P’s recent solo comeback with his album Another Dimension, which has gained strong international streaming numbers since its release in April. 

Bigbang
T.O.P
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph