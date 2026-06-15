UnionBank tops Visa card spending in 2025

“Our focus has always been to support customers with practical benefits — whether for essentials, online purchases, or occasional lifestyle experiences — so they can make the most of how they spend,” Sukhani said.

The trend has been supported by the growing use of UnionBank credit cards for groceries, electronics, and e-commerce purchases, aided by installment options, cashback programs, and promotions on platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

Earlier this year, UnionBank reached the milestone of 2 million credit cards in circulation, driven by digital onboarding and streamlined application processes that expanded access to credit.

To enhance cardholder value, UnionBank Visa credit cards offer discounts of up to 50 percent at more than 1,000 partner restaurants and lifestyle establishments, along with exclusive dining privileges, e-commerce deals, installment plans, airline seat sales, hotel discounts, and other travel-related perks.