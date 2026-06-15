UnionBank tops Visa card spending in 2025

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) emerged as the top issuer in Visa credit card payment volume in the Philippines in 2025, reflecting the growing use of credit cards by Filipinos for everyday purchases, online transactions, and greater financial flexibility.
UnionBank head of Cards and Loans Mukul Sukhani said the recognition underscores the increasing importance of secure and flexible payment solutions as consumers become more mindful of managing their budgets.
“Our focus has always been to support customers with practical benefits — whether for essentials, online purchases, or occasional lifestyle experiences — so they can make the most of how they spend,” Sukhani said.
The trend has been supported by the growing use of UnionBank credit cards for groceries, electronics, and e-commerce purchases, aided by installment options, cashback programs, and promotions on platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.
Earlier this year, UnionBank reached the milestone of 2 million credit cards in circulation, driven by digital onboarding and streamlined application processes that expanded access to credit.
To enhance cardholder value, UnionBank Visa credit cards offer discounts of up to 50 percent at more than 1,000 partner restaurants and lifestyle establishments, along with exclusive dining privileges, e-commerce deals, installment plans, airline seat sales, hotel discounts, and other travel-related perks.