Teodoro, retired generals seek accountability over MisOr hazardous materials case

During a meeting at Camp Aguinaldo on 2 June, AGFO officials commended the coordinated operation led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The operation, conducted in May, uncovered materials that prompted concerns over potential risks to workers and nearby communities.

Teodoro and AGFO chairman PMGen. German Doria (Ret.) stressed the importance of a whole-of-government response in addressing threats to public safety and national security. The defense chief said the Department of National Defense would support further investigations and ensure accountability for any lapses or violations, while also examining the role of the Philippine Veterans Investment Development Corporation (PHIVIDEC) in the matter.