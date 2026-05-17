Teodoro orders probe into alleged illegal operation in Misamis Oriental

Initial investigation showed that 69 Chinese nationals and one Filipino were involved in the operation.

Teodoro’s visit was conducted in coordination with the PAOCC, which sought the assistance of the Department of National Defense (DND) in addressing the situation and ensuring the safety and welfare of affected personnel and nearby communities.

The Defense chief directed the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region X to immediately conduct a full inventory and accounting of employees affected by the halted operations, as the facility remains an active crime scene under investigation and subject to an ongoing search warrant.

He also instructed OCD Region X to coordinate with various government agencies to assist displaced workers, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development for aid and interventions, and the Department of Labor and Employment for temporary or permanent employment opportunities.

Recognizing the possible health risks posed by exposure to hazardous substances, Teodoro also ordered comprehensive medical examinations for all personnel involved in the operation.

The Defense secretary further warned individuals against interfering with the ongoing investigation, stressing that any attempt to obstruct lawful operations or impede the case would be dealt with accordingly.

Teodoro was joined during the visit by PAOCC Undersecretary Benjamin Acorda, OCD Region X Director Antonio Sugarol, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.