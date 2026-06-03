PCCI questions proposed P240 immigration fee

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has expressed concern over the proposed P240 fee on international travelers intended to fund the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) modernization program, urging the government to balance reform efforts with broader economic conditions.
While supporting efforts to strengthen border security and upgrade immigration systems, the country’s largest business group said policymakers should carefully assess the impact of additional charges on travel demand, tourism recovery and business activity amid inflationary pressures.
PCCI president Ferdinand “Perry” A. Ferrer said modernization remains important but should not come at the expense of mobility and economic momentum.
Realities faced by businesses and consumers
“We recognize the importance of modernizing our immigration systems to ensure safe and efficient travel. At the same time, we encourage government agencies to weigh the economic realities faced by businesses and consumers, including the energy crisis and inflationary pressures,” Ferrer said.