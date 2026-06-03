PCCI questions proposed P240 immigration fee

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has expressed concern over the proposed P240 fee on international travelers intended to fund the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) modernization program, urging the government to balance reform efforts with broader economic conditions.

While supporting efforts to strengthen border security and upgrade immigration systems, the country’s largest business group said policymakers should carefully assess the impact of additional charges on travel demand, tourism recovery and business activity amid inflationary pressures.