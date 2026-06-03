PCCI questions proposed P240 immigration fee

PCCI President Ferdinand “Perry” A. Ferrer said modernization remains important but should not come at the expense of mobility and economic momentum.

“We recognize the importance of modernizing our immigration systems to ensure safe and efficient travel. At the same time, we encourage government agencies to weigh the economic realities faced by businesses and consumers, including the energy crisis and inflationary pressures,” Ferrer said.

The chamber also pointed out that the Bureau of Immigration already receives government budget support and generates revenues from existing fees, including visa processing, alien registration, and emigration clearance charges. It said these current funding streams should be maximized before introducing new levies.

Ferrer also stressed that reforms should be implemented in a way that supports tourism and trade recovery while ensuring efficient use of public resources.

“Modernization is vital for national security and competitiveness. But immigration services are a public service, and reforms should be funded in ways that do not discourage travel or dampen recovery. We look forward to working with the Bureau of Immigration and other agencies to identify sustainable solutions that balance security needs with economic growth,” Ferrer added.

PCCI likewise noted that the Philippines would be the only ASEAN member state to impose a dedicated immigration modernization fee on all international travelers, as similar initiatives in the region are typically funded through government appropriations or partnerships rather than passenger levies.