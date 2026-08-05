Ferrer also cited the growing demand for Philippine products abroad, including coconut, mangoes and durian. He said Turkey has expressed interest in Philippine desiccated coconut and coconut water, with further discussions expected during an upcoming visit to Istanbul.

“In November, I will be in Istanbul, the Davao group will be joining,” Ferrer said, noting Turkey’s strong demand for coconut-based products.

He also highlighted the opening of Oman as a market for Davao durian, saying the development could provide new opportunities for growers and exporters.

“Two days ago, Oman opened durian. So now we will be, from our durian capital in the south, exporting durian to Oman,” Ferrer said.

Beyond exports, Ferrer said MSMEs will play a crucial role in supporting major investment hubs and infrastructure projects, including the Luzon Economic Corridor, New Clark City developments, semiconductor facilities, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and renewable energy projects.

“Most of the members will not be signing deals with big multinational companies. Those are reserved for the big players. But for every corridor, every hub, it needs the whole value chain,” Ferrer said.

He said MSMEs can participate as suppliers in construction, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing support, technology services, certification and other business activities needed by large-scale industries.

“We will need hundreds, if not thousands, of local vendors,” he added.

To help businesses compete, PCCI is organizing benchmarking programs in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia to allow local firms to study how neighboring economies support industries and attract investments.

Ferrer urged entrepreneurs to use the chamber’s international network and partnerships to explore new markets and prepare for future growth.

“My message is, there are opportunities. We can talk about the negative things, which we should, but let’s talk about the opportunities,” he said.