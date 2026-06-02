BI: New airport fee still under review

“The reports were based on a proposal that has not yet received the final approvals,” Viado said in a statement on Tuesday.

The clarification came after reports circulated claiming that passengers would be required to pay a P480 fee under the project.

According to the BI, the proposal includes a user fee component of $4, or about P247, which remains subject to further study and consultations with stakeholders.

Viado said he has ordered a comprehensive review of the proposed charge, including consultations with stakeholders from the aviation, tourism, and transport sectors.

The CAISS project is being proposed as a public-private partnership initiative aimed at upgrading immigration operations through biometric systems, automated border control technologies, data integration, and real-time risk assessment tools.

The BI said the ongoing review will examine whether the proposed fee is necessary and justified, as well as its potential impact on travelers.

The agency will also assess data privacy safeguards, cybersecurity measures, project transparency, and expected improvements in passenger processing and border security.

The bureau added that the project remains under assessment in coordination with other government agencies and stakeholders.