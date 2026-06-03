Need divine intervention for Phl BTS tickets?

General ticket sales are set to start on 9 June, and since demand is anticipated to greatly surpass supply, numerous fans are getting ready for what has turned into a well-known practice: manifesting, planning and even praying.

The phenomenon isn’t unique to the Philippines. In Taiwan, BTS supporters recently grabbed attention after assembling at Taipei’s renowned Bangka Longshan Temple to ask for divine help in obtaining tickets for the group’s upcoming concerts in Kaohsiung.

Reports indicate that fans carried purple-packaged snacks — BTS’ signature color — together with concert seating charts, merchandise and personal wish lists. They prayed to Yue Lao, the Taoist God of Love and Marriage, wishing that the deity, known for uniting fated souls, could also “pair” them with sought-after concert tickets.

For many, it may sound unusual. But for devoted fans, the act is less about superstition and more about expressing hope, faith, and love.

After all, there is a saying that if you truly love someone, you pray for them.

And for ARMY, wanting to see BTS perform live after years of waiting feels like a prayer worth offering.