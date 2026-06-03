Road closures set around Rizal Park for Independence Day rites

In an advisory, the MMDA said both the northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard from Buendia Avenue to P. Burgos Drive will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on 12 June as the government holds the annual Independence Day program at Rizal Park in Manila.

The agency said the closure forms part of heightened security and logistical preparations for the national event, which is expected to draw government officials, military personnel, and members of the public.

Aside from Roxas Boulevard, road closures will also be implemented simultaneously in several key roads near the Luneta area, including Bonifacio Drive from P. Burgos Drive to Anda Circle; T.M. Kalaw Street from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard; P. Burgos Drive from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard; Finance Road; Katigbak Drive; Independence Road; South Road; and portions of Maria Orosa Street from T.M. Kalaw to P. Burgos Drive.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the affected areas and take alternate routes to minimize travel disruptions.

Light vehicles traveling northbound from Roxas Boulevard may turn right at Buendia Avenue and proceed to Taft Avenue, while those coming from the south may use EDSA and Osmeña Highway as alternative routes.

For southbound motorists coming from the Port Area and Anda Circle, the MMDA recommended passing through Soriano Avenue, Solana Street, Muralla Street, Magallanes Drive, and P. Burgos Avenue.

Truck drivers bound for North Harbor were advised to use the South Luzon Expressway, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Street, Lacson Avenue, Yuseco Street, Capulong Street, and R-10 Road.

The MMDA urged motorists to plan their trips ahead and expect heavier traffic conditions in Manila during the duration of the road closures.