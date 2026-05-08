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Metro Manila's most wanted fugitive nabbed in Tarlac

NCRPO Regional Director Anthony Aberin
NCRPO Regional Director Anthony AberinPhotograph by Aram Lascano for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested Metro Manila's 9th most wanted person in Victoria, Tarlac, on 7 May.

The 64-year-old female suspect faces a barrage of charges, including large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa.

The suspect was wanted under multiple warrants issued by courts in Pasig City and Nueva Vizcaya for large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment (Migrant Workers Act); multiple counts of estafa; and cyber-estafa (Cybercrime Prevention Act).

NCRPO Regional Director Anthony Aberin
Taguig's top 5 most wanted fugitive arrested

Several of these charges are non-bailable, highlighting the severity of the alleged fraudulent schemes that targeted aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

NCRPO Regional Director P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin emphasized that this operation is a victory for exploited jobseekers.

“We remain relentless in tracking down those who use deception and online scams to prey on our citizens. This arrest is a testament to our strengthened intelligence coordination,” Aberin said.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)
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