Metro Manila's most wanted fugitive nabbed in Tarlac

Several of these charges are non-bailable, highlighting the severity of the alleged fraudulent schemes that targeted aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

NCRPO Regional Director P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin emphasized that this operation is a victory for exploited jobseekers.

“We remain relentless in tracking down those who use deception and online scams to prey on our citizens. This arrest is a testament to our strengthened intelligence coordination,” Aberin said.