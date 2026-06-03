Mandaluyong champions health with Share the Alaga activity

Good health enables people not only to have a good life, but also to take care of those who depend on them. For many, however, healthcare often takes a backseat to daily necessities.
“For our constituents, minsan ang health ay hindi napapansin. Hindi nabibigyan ng priority. Nauuna ang bigas, ang pagkain sa lamesa [Our constituents sometimes tend to take their health for granted because their priority is putting food on the table],” said Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos at the recent Share the Alaga health activity that the city government held at Mandaluyong City College in partnership with Unilab and Watsons.
Mayor Abalos reminded her constituents that caring for their own health is also a way of caring for their families and communities. “Kung hindi tayo malusog, paano natin aalagaan ang ating pamilya? [If we’re not healthy, how could we take care of our family?]”
She urged Mandaluyong residents to take advantage of opportunities to get medical check-ups and health screenings, such as those provided at the Share the Alaga activity. Aside from availing of these health services, participants also received free medicines and vitamins from Unilab.
Motivated to stay healthy by family
Family is Virginia Nepalar’s primary motivation for taking care of her health. “Marami akong apong aalagaan. Hindi ko pa nakikita ang apat sa anim kong apo kasi nasa Bicol sila. Kaya ako nagpapalakas. Gusto kong makita sila sa personal [I have several grandchildren to take care of. I have yet to see four of my six grandkids because they are in Bicol. I am taking care of my health because I want to see them in person],” she said.
Racquelyn Acevedo, one of the hundreds of Mandaluyong residents who joined the Share the Alaga activity, said, “Magandang tulong ito sa aming mahihirap na walang pampa-check up. Malaking bagay na hindi ito manggagaling sa bulsa namin [This is a big help for us who do not have money for medical check-ups. It is great that we do not need to pay for this out of our own pocket].”
She added that she is monitoring her health because it is extra challenging to get sick nowadays. “Mas mahirap ang buhay ngayon kumpara noong nakaraang taon. Kapag nagkaka-edad na, kailangang alagaan natin ang sarili natin. Bakit hihintayin mo pang magkasakit kung may solusyon naman [Life is harder nowadays, compared to last year. As we get old, we have to take care of ourselves. Why wait to get sick when you can solve it proactively]?” Acevedo said.
A boost to the city’s health initiatives
Mandaluyong City Health Officer Dr. Arnold Abalos said Share the Alaga is a significant augmentation to the CHO’s efforts to improve the health awareness and health-seeking behaviors of Mandaluyong residents.
“Thank you to Watsons and Unilab for strengthening our programs aimed at delivering health services to more constituents,” he said.
In a message delivered during the event, Watsons Health Business Unit Director Cecille Marie Uy said, “Share the Alaga is a shared promise between Watsons and Unilab. It’s something we started last year for [Unilab’s] 80th anniversary. Today we continue to carry out this promise by bringing essential medicines and medical services closer to the members of the Mandaluyong community.”
Unilab Public Relations and Partnerships Head Claire Papa underscored the importance of collaboration when it comes to public health. “Health programs become more meaningful and impactful when the public and private sectors work together. Through collaborations like Share the Alaga, we are able to reach more Filipinos and strengthen their ability to care not only for themselves, but also for their families and communities.”
Unilab has consistently supported sustainable health initiatives that improve access to medicines, promote preventive healthcare, and encourage stronger health-seeking behaviors among Filipinos across the country.
In collaboration with local government units nationwide, Unilab and Watsons will continue to Share the Alaga with more Filipinos — empowering communities to stay healthy so they can continue caring for the people who matter most.