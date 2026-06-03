Mandaluyong champions health with Share the Alaga activity

Good health enables people not only to have a good life, but also to take care of those who depend on them. For many, however, healthcare often takes a backseat to daily necessities.

“For our constituents, minsan ang health ay hindi napapansin. Hindi nabibigyan ng priority. Nauuna ang bigas, ang pagkain sa lamesa [Our constituents sometimes tend to take their health for granted because their priority is putting food on the table],” said Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos at the recent Share the Alaga health activity that the city government held at Mandaluyong City College in partnership with Unilab and Watsons.

Mayor Abalos reminded her constituents that caring for their own health is also a way of caring for their families and communities. “Kung hindi tayo malusog, paano natin aalagaan ang ating pamilya? [If we’re not healthy, how could we take care of our family?]”

She urged Mandaluyong residents to take advantage of opportunities to get medical check-ups and health screenings, such as those provided at the Share the Alaga activity. Aside from availing of these health services, participants also received free medicines and vitamins from Unilab.