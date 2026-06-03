Kibungan councilors deny links to marijuana cultivation

In a statement, the municipal councilors responded to remarks made by Mayor Agustin J. Tello in a recent media interview, where he alleged that some local officials and pastors were involved in marijuana cultivation. The council maintained that none of its members had aided, abetted or participated in violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The legislators pointed out that government officials found protecting drug offenders face severe penalties under the law, including life imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from public office. They said their collective denial was rooted in the principles of due process and the presumption of innocence and should not be interpreted as a defense of illegal drug activities.

The council also stressed that it fully supports ongoing anti-drug operations in the province. It acknowledged that Kibungan has long been identified as a marijuana cultivation area and recognized the eradication efforts being carried out by the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the National Bureau of Investigation.

The council further cited Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 13-2026, which formally supports Oplan Ultimate Grasscutter 2026, an anti-drug campaign spearheaded by the Benguet Provincial Police Office.

The local legislators reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, accountability and cooperation with law enforcement agencies, adding that any information regarding individuals involved in illegal activities should be referred to the proper authorities to ensure due process is observed.