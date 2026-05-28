Kibungan eyes tourism to curb marijuana cultivation

The planned projects include a tourism assistance center, souvenir center, and a view deck, with construction expected to begin next year following the implementation of Oplan Ultimate Grasscutter 2026 led by the Benguet Police Provincial Office.

Tello acknowledged that Kibungan has long been identified as one of the major cultivation areas for illegal marijuana in the region.

The mayor also criticized certain local officials and religious individuals whom he alleged were involved in marijuana cultivation despite publicly promoting moral values.

According to Tello, poverty is not the primary reason behind the illegal activity.

“The problem is greed or the love of money,” he said.

Authorities said the next phase of Oplan Ultimate Grasscutter 2026 is scheduled in June, warning that property owners may face charges if marijuana plants are found on their land.

Meanwhile, Kibungan entered into a sisterhood agreement with Santol and Sugpon to strengthen anti-drug coordination and prevent marijuana cultivators from relocating operations across provincial borders.

Despite criticism surrounding the anti-drug campaign, Tello said his priority remains protecting the welfare of communities and future generations.