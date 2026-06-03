Israel backs Phl’s Security Council bid

“I know that Secretary Theresa Lazaro is waiting for the decision. We met with [the assistant secretaries] who are dealing with that, and we are keeping our fingers crossed together with them that she will take this important leadership role,” she Kursh said.

She said Manila’s securing a seat on the Security Council would reflect the partnership of Israel and the Philippines.

She described the relationship between the two countries as a strong bilateral partnership and expressed confidence the Philippines would make a meaningful contribution in the international arena.

“God willing, if and when they [are] announced tomorrow to have a seat in the Security Council for 2027-2028, we are looking forward to have them continue with their leadership,” she said.

Kursh expressed hope the Philippines would help advance peace and stability worldwide.

“God willing, there will be peace prevailing, and we will be able to continue investing in education and other things,” she added.