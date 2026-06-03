Globe enters cloud storage market with low-cost offering

The Ayala-led company said Wednesday it seeks to carve out a share of the cloud storage market, traditionally dominated by global technology players, by targeting consumers grappling with growing digital storage needs.

“Globe Cloud lets you keep your memories safe, so you can make room for new ones.

By giving Filipinos a secure and affordable way to protect what matters, we’re helping them move forward with more confidence in their digital lives,” Globe Chief Commercial Officer Darius Delgado said.

The platform includes automatic photo and video backup, multi-device access, AI-powered photo editing tools, and a private folder secured by PIN or biometric authentication.

Globe Cloud will be available through the GlobeOne app starting June, with plans priced from P39 to P499 every 30 days.

An introductory offer of P5 per month for the first three months will also be available.