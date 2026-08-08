PLDT, Globe Telecom and Converge ICT Solutions are joining forces on a proposed $500-million nationwide submarine cable system, a project that could strengthen the Philippines’ internet infrastructure while adding new capabilities for disaster monitoring and national security.

The three major telecom operators have submitted the proposal to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, with the consortium targeting completion within 24 months after government approval.

Unlike projects that expand existing networks, the proposal calls for entirely new submarine cables. The planned route would form a loop connecting Batanes, Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao before returning to Batanes through the Pacific Ocean.

The system would include landing stations connected to 14 international submarine cables, providing additional links to global networks and greater redundancy when existing routes face disruptions.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said the government is seeking to move the project quickly, with the goal of having the system operational before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term ends in June 2028.

“By 2028, we should no longer have any problems with connectivity,” Aguda said, according to local reports.

Beyond boosting network capacity, the proposed cable system could also become a national monitoring asset. Acoustic sensing technology could be integrated into the fiber cables to detect underwater movements associated with earthquakes and tsunamis.

“Just like a spider web, when you see a spider web move, you know something entered. The cable will now sense seismic movement for earthquakes and tsunamis, enabling real-time collection of data,” Aguda said.

The technology could also assist authorities in tracking vessel movements within Philippine territorial waters, adding a potential security function to the infrastructure.

The project will require coordination among the DENR, DOST through Phivolcs, DND, DICT, DILG and DOE.

The subsea network would complement the government’s National Fiber Backbone Project, which uses terrestrial fiber infrastructure to connect government offices, schools and public spaces.