"As connectivity becomes the fifth utility, our responsibility goes beyond expanding networks. We must ensure they are reliable, resilient, secure and accessible because people increasingly depend on them every single day," he added.

The company said mobile data now accounts for 89 percent of its total mobile service revenues, up from 85 percent a year ago, reflecting the country's shift toward digital services.

During the first quarter of 2026, Globe's mobile subscriber base reached around 67 million, with more than 39 millionactively using mobile data. Average monthly data consumption also rose to about 16 gigabytes per subscriber, driven by video streaming, social media, gaming, digital payments and other online services.

GlobeOne, the company's digital platform, now serves an average of 8 million monthly users.

To meet growing demand, Globe said it deployed more than 1,500 new 5G sites and over 115,000 fiber-to-the-home lines in 2025, while expanding its 4G population coverage to 96.41 percent.

Around 90 percent of the company's capital expenditures were allocated to data infrastructure, including investments in 5G, fiber networks and network modernization.

Globe said it is also strengthening a multi-network ecosystem that integrates mobile, fiber, subsea cable systems, satellite connectivity, wireless optical technologies and data center capabilities to improve connectivity across urban centers, underserved communities and geographically isolated areas.

The company said its efforts complement the government's National Digital Connectivity Plan, which seeks to expand reliable, secure and affordable internet access to support digital government services, education, healthcare, commerce, disaster preparedness and public safety.

Globe said it will continue investing in resilient and future-ready networks to help drive digital inclusion, economic growth and national competitiveness.