EDC pumps P25B into geothermal expansion

The project is located in Valencia, Negros Oriental and serves as a key steam source for EDC’s Palinpinon I, Palinpinon II and Nasulo power plants.

Under the proposed modifications, the project’s operational footprint will expand to 400 hectares from 151.5 hectares to accommodate additional well pads.

The overall project boundary will also be adjusted to 4,028 hectares.

The steamfield currently operates at 241.8 megawatts, below its allowable capacity of 282.5 megawatts.

Apart from expanding its footprint, EDC plans to deploy new technologies aimed at improving efficiency and maximizing geothermal resources.

These include a 30-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system to support grid stability and improve the integration of renewable energy into the power system.

The company will also introduce a trickle injection system designed to relieve superheated zones within the geothermal reservoir and improve resource management.

EDC will also pilot a downbore heat exchanger, an emerging technology that harnesses subsurface heat through a closed-loop system without large-scale fluid extraction.

The technology is expected to reduce the risks of scaling and reservoir decline while helping extend the productive life of geothermal resources.