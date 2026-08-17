The group’s e-commerce business also gained ground, with online sales rising 15.5 percent to P1.1 billion during the first half.

SSI saw a sharper improvement in profitability during the second quarter, with net income jumping 44.4 percent to P121 million from P83 million in the same period last year. Second-quarter revenues grew 13.3 percent to P7.5 billion from P6.6 billion a year ago.

Operating income surged 82.16 percent to P270 million from P148 million in the second quarter of 2025, while gross profit margin widened to 46.1 percent from 44.1 percent.

"Our second-quarter results are a testament to the resilience of our business model and the continued strength of consumer demand across our diverse brand portfolio. By prioritizing operational efficiency and capitalizing on our technology investments, we have achieved strong revenue expansion and a notable increase in profitability,” SSI CEO and President Anthony T. Huang said.

“We remain committed to these strategic initiatives, which position us well to continue delivering sustained value to our stakeholders throughout the remainder of the year,” he added.

SSI Group operates a broad portfolio of international specialty and lifestyle brands across the fashion, beauty, footwear, home and dining segments. Its portfolio includes Zara, Muji, Michael Kors, Old Navy, Nine West, Payless ShoeSource and Shake Shack.