PGEC’s largest solar project on track for 2028 completion after securing ECC

The company said on Tuesday that it received environmental clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau Region 6, allowing the project to proceed with development before construction.

“We are pleased to receive the ECC for our Panitan Solar Power Project after an extensive process that began in November 2025,” PGEC Assistant Vice President for Environment and Community Relations Yrel V. Ventura said.

“As important, this investment by the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC) will add much-needed power to the Visayas grid, which has been plagued by constant red and yellow alerts recently,” he added.

The 98.20-MWDC Panitan Solar Power Project, awarded under the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program 4, is set to become PGEC’s largest solar asset.

However, commercial operations remain more than two years away, with the project still dependent on remaining development work, construction activities, and the upgrade of the 138-kilovolt Panitan substation by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

Once operational, the facility is expected to add nearly 100 MW of renewable energy capacity to the Visayas grid, where recurring supply shortages have led to frequent yellow and red alerts.

The project is also expected to generate jobs and business opportunities in Capiz through construction activities, local procurement, and community development programs.

PGEC said the facility will include an agrivoltaics component that combines solar power generation with agricultural activities on the same site.

The company said this could create additional livelihood opportunities through crop production, nursery operations, and other community-based enterprises in the host barangays of Timpas and Capagao.

ESEC is PGEC’s renewable energy development arm. PGEC is a joint venture between PetroEnergy Resources Corp. and Japan’s Kyuden International Corp.