Beermen acquire Ahanmisi

Ahanmisi was shipped along with another serviceable scoring option, sophomore Paolo Hernandez, by the Dyip for Juami Tiongson, rookie Chris Miller and San Miguel’s second round pick in the Season 52 Draft.

The Beermen were eliminated by twice-to-beat Rain or Shine in the quarterfinal of the mid-season and import-laden Commissioner’s Cup.

Ahanmisi’s arrival will give San Miguel another explosive offensive option to its already stacked roster.

The 28-year-old wingman is a versatile player with a dangerous long-range shooting.

Ahanmisi took the main gunner role with Terrafirma after being dealt by Magnolia for Javi Gomez de Liano at the start of Season 50 last year. He was sent to the Dyip after talks for a new contract agreement bogged down.

Hernandez played a supporting role for Ahanmisi on offense back with the Dyip.

Tiongson, on the other hand, returns to Terrafirma two years after he was sent to the Beermen along with Andreas Cahilig for Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo.

Under the San Miguel banner, the 35-year-old guard won two championships.

However, the 2021 Most Improved Player saw his numbers dip with limited playing time for the Leo Austria-mentored Beermen.