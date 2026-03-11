Dyip sizzle early, crush Giant Risers by 30

“I think it’s very important (to get an opening win). But credit goes to our coaches and our team. We all worked really hard in practice and we just want to translate what we practiced to this game,” said Ahanmisi, who became the first player to win both the Obstacle Challenge and Three-point Shootout in the annual All-Star classic.

Ahanmisi dished our seven assists and was active on the defensive end with five steals for the Dyip.

Held down to just four points at halftime, Ahanmisi went lights out in the third as Terrafirma dropped 37 points in the third period to build an 89-62 advantage heading into the final canto.