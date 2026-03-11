Dyip sizzle early, crush Giant Risers by 30

Jerrick Ahanmisi came out with all guns blazing in the second half to lead Terrafirma to a 112-82 blowout of Titan Ultra for a resounding opening-day win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
Fresh from sweeping the skills events of the All-Star Game in Candon, Ilocos Sur over the weekend, Ahanmisi unleashed 17 of his 26 points in the third quarter to anchor the Dyip’s pull away on their way to a good start.
“I think it’s very important (to get an opening win). But credit goes to our coaches and our team. We all worked really hard in practice and we just want to translate what we practiced to this game,” said Ahanmisi, who became the first player to win both the Obstacle Challenge and Three-point Shootout in the annual All-Star classic.
Ahanmisi dished our seven assists and was active on the defensive end with five steals for the Dyip.
Held down to just four points at halftime, Ahanmisi went lights out in the third as Terrafirma dropped 37 points in the third period to build an 89-62 advantage heading into the final canto.
The Dyip erected it biggest lead at 99-66 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter off a Paolo Hernandez’s pair of charities
Import Ali Mubashar debuted with a double-double for Terrafirma, scoring 27 points on 11-of-20 field goal shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Joseph Eriobu added 17 markers while Hernandez scored 15, making a living on the foul line with a 10-of-11 shooting.
The Giant Risers kept the game close in the first half and even held a 38-35 advantage off a Michael Gilmore layup with 6:01 left in the second quarter.
Gilmore had 33 points and 13 rebounds while Joshua Munzon added 32 as the only Titan Ultra players in double figures.