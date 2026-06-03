Army chief urges WVSU graduates to lead with honor and service

Speaking during the university's recognition ceremony at the WVSU Main Campus in La Paz, Iloilo City, Nafarrete commended the graduates for striving for excellence and urged them to dedicate their talents to serving the Filipino people.

“Where others settled for mediocrity, you strove for excellence. When others were okay being average, you aspired to be at the top,” he told the awardees.

The Army chief emphasized that people remain the most important asset of any organization, saying effective leadership requires investing in human capital and caring for those under one's responsibility.

“Whether in a military unit, a corporate institution, or a global enterprise, the heart of any organization is not steel, technology, or infrastructure. It is the people who serve, sacrifice and stand steadfast,” he said.

Nafarrete also encouraged the graduates to remain vigilant against misinformation and manipulation, urging them to apply critical thinking and uphold their ideals within the bounds of the law.

A graduate of the WVSU Laboratory High School in 1986, Nafarrete later entered the Philippine Military Academy and went on to serve in various key leadership positions. He was appointed the 67th Commanding General of the Philippine Army in July 2025 and has since focused on soldier welfare and human capital development as central pillars of his leadership.