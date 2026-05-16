PMA’s top cadet urges peers to uphold honor system

The top graduate stated that implementing these changes required courage and vision despite various setbacks. She credited the academy administration, specifically the superintendent, for initiating necessary reforms while expressing hope that the core traditions of the institution would be preserved.

The class valedictorian urged both her classmates and the underclassmen to adhere strictly to the PMA honor code outside the academy walls. She explained that the code should serve as a foundational principle for decision-making rather than just a regulation for survival inside the institution.

Librada expressed gratitude to the families, civilian instructors, warfare departments, and tactical officers for their role in molding the 207 members of the graduating class. She specifically recognized Major Levine, Major Ahoff, and Lieutenant Commander Chua for their distinct leadership and mentorship. She also acknowledged the institutional support staff and the cooperation of the underclassmen in managing the cadet corps.

Librada reminded the Talang Dangal Class of 2026 to stay united during difficult times and to remember their accountability to the public. She explained that the class war cry, which calls for having no mercy on themselves, signifies a strict sense of responsibility required to effectively protect and serve the country.

Librada, 21, belongs to Delta Company and is designated for the Philippine Army (PA) branch of service. She is an ethnic Tagalog and Roman Catholic originally from Lipa City, Batangas, born to a retired military officer and an entrepreneur.

Before entering the academy, she attended De La Salle University Manila as a college undergraduate and graduated high school with high honors.

Librada received the Presidential Saber, the Philippine Army Saber, and the JUSMAG Saber. She was also awarded the Information Technology Plaque and the Australian Defence Best Overall Performance Award for the Army.