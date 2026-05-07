5SOS announces second show for ‘Everyone’s a Star’ tour in Manila

According to Live Nation Philippines, the newly added date is set for 11 November at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, effectively merging with the previously announced 12 November schedule.

Ticket selling continues, with prices ranging from ₱3,150 for general admission up to ₱10,850 for VIP A.

The Manila stop is part of the band’s world tour supporting their 2025 album “Everyone’s a Star,” marking their return to the Philippines since their 2016 “Sounds Live Feels Live” concert.