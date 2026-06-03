'90s hit 'The Birdcage' returns to the big screen

Some movies age, but others stay exactly as good as the day they premiered. The Birdcage is one of those rare gems. To watch it now is to see a side of Hollywood that feels lost. Before big franchises took over the theaters, we had smart, adult comedies built on sharp scripts and a perfect cast. This 1996 hit is still a gold standard.

Based on the French classic La Cage aux Folles, the story follows Armand Goldman (Robin Williams), a Miami drag club owner, and his partner Albert (Nathan Lane). Their world flips upside down when Armand’s son decides to marry the daughter of a very conservative U.S. senator. To survive a visit from the in-laws, they try to hide who they are and act like a "traditional" family. As you can guess, it goes south fast.

The setup is simple, but the work is top-tier. Williams is surprisingly restrained, which gives Lane the space to be as wild and dramatic as the role demands. They are a perfect pair. The rest of the cast is just as strong. Gene Hackman shows off some great comedic chops, and Hank Azaria is a total riot in every scene he touches.

What sets The Birdcage apart from other comedies is that it has a heart. It is funny, but it is never mean. The characters have flaws, they are dramatic, and they make mistakes, but the film treats them with real care. It pokes fun at social norms without a drop of cynicism.