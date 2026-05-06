Eugene Domingo celebrates theater’s ‘golden age’ with wild return of Ang Babae sa Septic Tank”

At the production’s press conference held on May 4, Domingo became emotional as she reflected on returning to the stage during what she described as a flourishing moment for Philippine theater.

“When PETA invited me again and welcomed me again and has thought of another very important project for me again, hindi ako makapaniwala kasi at this point, after all the challenges that we have all experienced in the entertainment industry and especially the theater, who would have thought that theater, as of this moment, would really have its golden age?” she shared.

The award-winning actress said she finds it inspiring to witness not only established theater companies thriving, but also independent productions finding their audience.

“Meaning, it’s not only one or two or three or the established theater groups are already blooming and producing, we also have independent theater. And it means, this is the right time. And for me to be given the chance to be a part of the golden age of Philippine theater, I cannot believe it and I’m really excited and I’m ready,” she added.

For Domingo, reprising the meta-fictional version of herself onstage also serves as a tribute to the mentors who shaped her career in theater before she became one of the country’s most respected actresses.

“Alam mo, ang saya ko. At saka sobra akong grateful. And at the same time, I have this thought na I’m really paying tribute to all the theater mentors I had who have already passed on. I’m very emotional. Because this is my first love,” she said.

The actress even admitted she hopes the production continues long after its initial run and possibly tours nationwide.

“I think I really want this to go on and on even after 50 shows. I really hope we can tour this. And if this would be my last play, I don’t mind. I really don’t. I can stop doing theater altogether and just continue being a content creator. I mean, if this is going to be the last play I’m going to do, it’s really beautiful,” Domingo shared.

Known for its sharp humor and fearless commentary on filmmaking, poverty porn, and the entertainment industry, the Septic Tank franchise is now transforming its signature chaos into a full theatrical spectacle. Domingo teased that audiences should expect something much bigger and wilder than the films.

“This is theater. All in all, from the first time that I come out, from the first time you see the lights on, it’s theater. I mean, it’s larger than life,” she said.

“It’s all the mechanics of the Septic Tank movie and series put into theater. So nandun pa rin yung paborito ninyo sa theater texture. This is rock and roll. This is really the coolest play you’re going to see this year. This is really rock and roll.”

Of course, no Septic Tank installment would be complete without its notoriously messy ending — something Domingo jokingly admitted she is still mentally preparing for across the production’s lengthy run.

“I have to check. Kasi may mga moments na natapunan ako ng kahit gawa gawa lang na tae sumama talaga yung tiyan ko. Kasi minsan nakakain ko,” she hilariously recalled.

“And Septic Tank is not Septic Tank kung walang tae. Kahit na gawa gawa yung taeng yun, madumi ang tae. Alam niyo yun. Tae yun eh. And this time, check niyo rin, baka meron kaming merch sa labas na raincoat,” she added with a laugh.

Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 4: Oh Sht! It’s Live Sa Cheter! will run from June 19 to August 16, 2026, at the PETA Theater Center, with matinee performances scheduled at 2:00 p.m. and evening shows at 7:30 p.m.