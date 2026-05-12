'Septic Tank 4' is one giant backstage inside joke

“In Septic Tank 1, what we wanted to say was, ‘Hey, don’t listen to the poverty porn.’ In Part 2, it was about romantic comedy. In Part 3, it was, ‘Why are you changing history?’” Martinez explained at a recent press conference through a pre-recorded video. “So here in Part 4, we thought: We are supposedly at the golden age of Filipino theater. But is it really the golden age of Filipino theater?”

That’s the "To be or not to be" question at the heart of this production. While theater has exploded post-pandemic—complete with viral TikToks and ticket wars—Martinez wants to look past the marquee lights.

“Septic Tank is really meant to satirize institutions or the industry,” he said. “This play is about the state of Filipino theater.”

A play about... making a play (Meta, much?)

Unlike the movies that skewered the silver screen, this installment fully embraces the glorious, unpredictable chaos of live performance. It’s a “play within a play” where the actors portray “extra” versions of themselves.

To keep it spicy, Martinez got personal, interviewing the cast one-on-one before finalizing the script.

“I asked them, ‘What does theater really mean for you? Why are you still in theater when you already have all these options in front of you?’” he shared. “It’s not really 100 percent them, but aspects of them.”

Expect a hyperreal setup that blurs the line between the script and the stage door. Think inside jokes, theater-kid energy, and enough name-dropping to make a PR agent sweat.

According to Martinez, audiences should prepare for “laughter, irreverence, daring, meta-moments, name-dropping, and spectacle.”

The jokes might fly fast, but the subtext is ready to leave a mark.

“When you go out of the theater, you’ll probably see a lot of yourself,” Martinez said. “Philippine theater is great, but where does it really go from here?”

Eugene leads the madness

Let’s be real: a Septic Tank show without Eugene Domingo would be a theatrical felony.

She’s taking center stage alongside a powerhouse cast including JC Santos, Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Melvin Lee, and the PETA ensemble. The creative team is equally impressive, with Maribel Legarda (known for hit productions like Rak of Aegis, Care Divas, and One More Chance: The Musical) directing and the legendary Marlon Rivera returning to the franchise.