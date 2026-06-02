Spain celebrates Phl ties with June events

The Embassy of Spain in the Philippines is marking June with a series of cultural, educational, and artistic activities aimed at celebrating the longstanding relationship between Spain and the Philippines through history, language, art, and shared values.

The month-long program will culminate in the observance of the 24th Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day on 30 June in Baler, Aurora, commemorating the reconciliation between Filipinos and the last Spanish soldiers stationed in the town at the end of the Spanish colonial era.

As part of the celebration, the Instituto Cervantes will conduct a beginner-level Spanish language class for students of a local high school in Baler, further promoting cultural exchange through language education.