Spain celebrates Philippine ties through art, culture and language

The monthlong program, organized by the Embassy through Instituto Cervantes Manila and its Cultural and Education Offices, will culminate in the observance of the 24th Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day on 30 June in Baler. The annual commemoration honors the reconciliation between Filipinos and the last Spanish soldiers stationed in Baler at the end of the Spanish colonial period.

As part of the celebration, Instituto Cervantes will offer introductory Spanish language classes to students of a local high school in Baler, aimed at strengthening cultural ties through education and language learning.

The program also includes a Pride celebration on 26 June at Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, featuring discussions on education and LGBTI rights, an open-mic session and musical performances. Organizers said the event reflects the commitment of both Spain and the Philippines to diversity and inclusion.

Art exhibitions will likewise take center stage throughout the month. "Manila Calling," opening on 6 June, will bring together artists from Spain and the Philippines to foster creative exchange and collaboration.

Spanish artist Cristina Mejias will present her solo exhibition, "Embracing the Wind, Cradling the Water," at the Jorge B. Vargas Museum and Filipiniana Research Center from June to September. Meanwhile, acclaimed Spanish artist García de Marina will hold simultaneous exhibitions at the Vargas Museum and Instituto Cervantes, accompanied by an artist talk on 18 June.

Another exhibition, "Buen Camino," will open on 17 June at Museo de San Agustin, exploring the religious and cultural significance of the Camino de Santiago and its growing popularity among Filipino travelers.

The cultural calendar also features a webinar by Anna Wieck on the historical and cultural links between Spain and the Philippines, covering influences in fashion, architecture, food, language and the iconic Mantón de Manila.

Other ongoing exhibitions supported by the Embassy include "Mezcla: Interwoven Cultures and the Mantón de Manila" at Ayala Museum, "Four Centuries of Spanish Engineering Overseas" in Intramuros, and "Classics of Philippine Cartography from the 16th to the 20th Centuries" at the National Museum of the Philippines Cebu.

Through the series of events, the Embassy of Spain said it seeks to reaffirm the enduring relationship between Spain and the Philippines, a friendship shaped by history and strengthened through cultural dialogue, creativity and shared human values.