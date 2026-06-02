RnR Running Series celebrates OPM spirit

Under the new defining theme, “Ito ay atin, Sariling atin,” the event is stepping away from standard global playlists to spotlight a masterpiece collaboration with revered National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. Runners from across the globe will sprint, jog and rock through a course scored by original Pilipino music, immersed in the authentic culture and fierce, vibrant spirit that defines Manila.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host the fifth staging of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, and we are delighted to once again shine a global spotlight on our beloved city and the beautiful landmarks we hold so dear,” said the Manila Mayor Isko Moreno during the official launch of the blue-ribbon event at Bulwagang Villegas, Manila City Hall.

The launch gathered partners, members of the media, influencers, run clubs, and special guests, including chief marketing officer of AIA Philippines Melissa Henson, brand director of ASICS for Sonak Philippines Ines Preysler, Sunrise Events president and general manager Princess Galura and Cayabyab himself.