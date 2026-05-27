Midnight Run expands to 6 cities

HOKA Midnight Run Asia is set for its biggest season yet as the premier nighttime running series expands to six cities across the Philippines in 2026, bringing its unique fusion of running, music, and nightlife culture to more communities nationwide.

Presented by GOMO, the 2026 edition was officially unveiled during the media launch at Citadines Bay City where organizers announced an expanded calendar featuring stops in Davao, Manila and Cebu, and adding legs in Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, and the culminating event in Clark.