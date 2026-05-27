Midnight Run expands to 6 cities

HOKA Midnight Run Asia is set for its biggest season yet as the premier nighttime running series expands to six cities across the Philippines in 2026, bringing its unique fusion of running, music, and nightlife culture to more communities nationwide.
Presented by GOMO, the 2026 edition was officially unveiled during the media launch at Citadines Bay City where organizers announced an expanded calendar featuring stops in Davao, Manila and Cebu, and adding legs in Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, and the culminating event in Clark.
Building on the success of last year’s races, HOKA Midnight Run Asia continues its rapid growth as one of the country’s most anticipated running events, transforming city streets into vibrant celebrations of movement, music and community.
“HOKA Midnight Run Asia has always been about creating a unique race experience where running, energy, and community come together,” RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz said.
“As we continue to grow, our goal is to bring that experience to more cities and inspire more Filipinos to embrace an active lifestyle.”
Manila remains the flagship stop of the series after attracting 18,000 participants in 2025, making it the largest race in the HOKA Midnight Run Asia calendar. Organizers expect an even bigger turnout this year as the event continues to gain momentum among both seasoned runners and first-timers.
The 2026 season opens in Davao City on 31 May before heading to Manila on 19 July, Cagayan de Oro on 2 August, Cebu on 11 October, Iloilo on 25 October, and Clark on 15 November.