Riot extends registration for Wild Rounds Pilipinas Open

Riot Games Philippines has extended registration for the third season of Wild Rounds: Pilipinas Open until 2 June, giving more players a chance to join the grassroots tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift.
The competition features a P1-million prize pool, with the champion set to receive P500,000, while second and third placers will take home P250,000 and P125,000, respectively. More importantly, the winning team will earn the right to represent the Philippines at SMASH 2026, Riot Games’ regional Wild Rift community event in South Korea this November.
Wild Rounds: Pilipinas Open 2026 begins with Split 1 from June to July, followed by Split 2 later in the year, culminating in the Road to SMASH playoffs in September. Riot said the tournament remains focused on discovering local talent, strengthening grassroots competition and creating more opportunities for Filipino Wild Rift players to compete on the international stage.