Palawan Open sparks new era for Phl tennis

Two other formidable foreign aces are also tipped to test the mettle of the homegrown roster. Christopher Papa of the United States, holding a career-best doubles ATP ranking of No. 446, enters as the tournament’s No. 4 seed and clashes with Isaac Lim.

Meanwhile, India’s Aggarwal Parth takes the No. 5 spot and faces off against Joshua Ferrer, with the foreign contingent aiming to impose their strong form early in the week-long championship.

Multi-titled campaigner AJ Lim and Eric Jed Olivarez spearhead the local defense. Seeded No. 2, Lim looks to ride his string of recent domestic victories as he opens against Adrian Cagitla. The third-seeded Olivarez, entering the tournament riding the momentum of a stellar quarterfinal run at the ITF M15 Luan in China, aims to sustain his form against Raphael Villanueva.

Other notable Filipino standouts expected to hurdle their opening assignments include Asian Games veteran Casey Alcantara, John Benedict Aguilar, Nilo Ledama, Vicente Anasta, Arthur Pantino, John Kendrick Bona, Ronard Joven, Jarell Edangga, Lance Fernandez, Noel Salupado and Loucas Fernandez.