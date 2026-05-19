Rich Palawan Open unwraps new era for Phl tennis

India’s Digvijay Pratap Singh, who reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 485, headlines the stacked field and is determined to assert his dominance against a formidable local contingent led by some of the country’s top players, including multi-titled AJ Lim and Eric Jed Olivarez.

Asian Games veteran and former junior Grand Slam campaigner Casey Alcantara also joins a formidable local cast set to test their mettle against a strong international field in the landmark tournament designed not only to crown champions but also to elevate the level of Philippine tennis by giving homegrown talents rare exposure to world-class competition.

With a growing pool of Filipino players eager to break through on the international stage, the week-long championship aims to provide local aces and rising stars the kind of high-level environment — one where they can measure themselves against seasoned foreign campaigners while gaining valuable experience in pressure-packed matches.

Joining Lim, Olivarez and Alcantara are John Benedict Aguilar, Nilo Ledama, Vicente Anasta, Arthur Pantino, John Kendrick Bona and Ronard Joven, along with Jarell Edangga, Lance Fernandez, Noel Salupado and Loucas Fernandez,