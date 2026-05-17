PAGASA warns of heavy rains

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday warned of moderate to heavy rains and dangerous heat index levels as a stationary frontal system and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continue to affect parts of the country.
The frontal system is bringing overcast skies and scattered rain showers over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, while the ITCZ is affecting the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.
PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres urged the public to stay alert for possible flooding and landslides as rain-bearing systems continue to affect several areas.
Despite the rains, extreme heat remains a concern, with Dipolog forecast to reach a dangerous heat index of 46°C, while Metro Manila may experience heat indices ranging from 41°C to 44°C.