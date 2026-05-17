PAGASA warns of heavy rains

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday warned of moderate to heavy rains and dangerous heat index levels as a stationary frontal system and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continue to affect parts of the country.

The frontal system is bringing overcast skies and scattered rain showers over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, while the ITCZ is affecting the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.